UrduPoint.com

New EU Sanctions To Include 141 Individuals In Total - Hungarian Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2022 | 09:41 PM

New EU Sanctions to Include 141 Individuals in Total - Hungarian Foreign Minister

Budapest advocated for the exclusion of several individuals from the ninth EU sanctions in order to keep official communication channels open, and so in total it is planned to impose sanctions against 141 people, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday.

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) Budapest advocated for the exclusion of several individuals from the ninth EU sanctions in order to keep official communication channels open, and so in total it is planned to impose sanctions against 141 people, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday.

"In this new package sanctions are expected to be introduced against 141 individuals and 47 organizations. We did not keep it a secret neither during the preliminary discussion of the project, nor now of the fact that we asked to remove several individuals from the list. Because we believe that having certain government officials on the sanctions list would mean serious problems for keeping communication channels open," Szijjarto said on social media.

Related Topics

Social Media Budapest From Government

Recent Stories

US Transportation Chief Buttigieg Took Private Jet ..

US Transportation Chief Buttigieg Took Private Jets 18 Times on Taxpayer Dime - ..

5 minutes ago
 Russian Fighter MiG-31 Escorts Norwegian Spy Plane ..

Russian Fighter MiG-31 Escorts Norwegian Spy Plane Over Barents Sea - Defense Mi ..

5 minutes ago
 New EU Sanctions Will Not Include Restrictions Aga ..

New EU Sanctions Will Not Include Restrictions Against Russian Energy Sector - S ..

6 minutes ago
 CTP starts radio transmission to educate road user ..

CTP starts radio transmission to educate road users

6 minutes ago
 Japan, Netherlands to Uphold US Controls on Chip M ..

Japan, Netherlands to Uphold US Controls on Chip Machinery Exports to China - Re ..

13 minutes ago
 Five killed, three injured in collision between ca ..

Five killed, three injured in collision between car, four motorcycles in Badin

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.