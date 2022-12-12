New EU Sanctions to Include 141 Individuals in Total - Hungarian Foreign Minister

Budapest advocated for the exclusion of several individuals from the ninth EU sanctions in order to keep official communication channels open, and so in total it is planned to impose sanctions against 141 people, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday.

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) Budapest advocated for the exclusion of several individuals from the ninth EU sanctions in order to keep official communication channels open, and so in total it is planned to impose sanctions against 141 people, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday.

"In this new package sanctions are expected to be introduced against 141 individuals and 47 organizations. We did not keep it a secret neither during the preliminary discussion of the project, nor now of the fact that we asked to remove several individuals from the list. Because we believe that having certain government officials on the sanctions list would mean serious problems for keeping communication channels open," Szijjarto said on social media.