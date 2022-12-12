New EU Sanctions Will Not Include Restrictions Against Russian Energy Sector - Szijjarto

UrduPoint.com

Restrictions against the Russian energy sector and nuclear energy are not included in the ninth package of EU sanctions, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday.

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) Restrictions against the Russian energy sector and nuclear energy are not included in the ninth package of EU sanctions, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that EU foreign ministers will discuss the ninth package of sanctions against Russia since a number of issues need to be agreed on.

"In accordance with the current state of affairs, sanctions measures affecting the Russian energy sector were also not included in the ninth package of sanctions. And we also managed to achieve, according to the current state of affairs, that nuclear energy will not be part of the sanctions package," Szijjarto said on social media.

