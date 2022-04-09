New EU Sanctions Will Not Restrict Traffic Between Kaliningrad, Mainland Russia - Governor

KALININGRAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2022) The fifth package of EU sanctions against Russia, which restricts automobile traffic, will not affect the traffic between mainland Russia and the Kaliningrad Region, the latter's governor, Anton Alikhanov, said.

On Friday, the EU announced the new sanctions against Russia.

which, among others, envisage restrictions for motor transport companies from Russia and Belarus.

"Point B of paragraph 2 excludes transit between the Kaliningrad Region and the rest of the Russian Federation from the restrictions," Alikhanov wrote on his Telegram channel.

The Western countries and their allies have imposed harsh sanctions on Russia over its military operation in Ukraine launched on February 24.