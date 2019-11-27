UrduPoint.com
New European Commission Chief Says EU Will Spearhead Cancer Research

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 07:38 PM

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen promised in her speech in the European Parliament on Wednesday that finding cancer cure would be one of her priorities in the years ahead

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen promised in her speech in the European Parliament on Wednesday that finding cancer cure would be one of her priorities in the years ahead.

"The number of cancer cases are rising but we are getting better at diagnosis and treatment. Europe will take the lead in the fight against cancer," she said at the plenary session in the French city of Strasbourg.

Von der Leyen, a former physician, told legislators that many families in Europe had been touched by cancer.

"When I was a girl, living in Brussels, my little sister died of cancer at the age of 11.

I remember the utter sense of helplessness of my parents - but also of the medical staff who looked after her with such care," she said.

The parliament voted 461-157 with 89 abstentions to approve her as chief of the European Union's executive arm and backed her team of commissioners. They will take office on December 1.

She promised that the new EU health commissioner, Stella Kyriakides, would launch an ambitious master plan next year on how to beat cancer and reduce the suffering caused by this disease.

