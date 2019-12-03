New European Commission President Planning Phone Call With Putin - Spokesperson

(@FahadShabbir)

New President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen is going to have a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, chief spokesperson of the commission Eric Mamer told Sputnik on Tuesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) New President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen is going to have a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, chief spokesperson of the commission Eric Mamer told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The phone conversation with the Russian president is really planned," Mamer said, adding that von der Leyen was scheduling discussions with all leaders of the G20.

The new composition of the European Commission, chaired by von der Leyen, started working on Sunday.