UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New European Commission President Planning Phone Call With Putin - Spokesperson

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 02:56 PM

New European Commission President Planning Phone Call With Putin - Spokesperson

New President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen is going to have a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, chief spokesperson of the commission Eric Mamer told Sputnik on Tuesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) New President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen is going to have a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, chief spokesperson of the commission Eric Mamer told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The phone conversation with the Russian president is really planned," Mamer said, adding that von der Leyen was scheduling discussions with all leaders of the G20.

The new composition of the European Commission, chaired by von der Leyen, started working on Sunday.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Sunday All

Recent Stories

Punjab Gov't announces to inaugurate operational t ..

8 seconds ago

Someone throws shoe at Asim Azhar during concert

6 minutes ago

Pakistan attracts foreign investment due to pruden ..

6 minutes ago

681 POs, 249 drug traffickers, 213 illicit weapon ..

6 minutes ago

International Day of people with disabilities obse ..

6 minutes ago

Tehran Wants to Sue US $130Bln for Civil Unrest in ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.