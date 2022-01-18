New European Parliament President Pledges to Oppose Those Harming 'European Project'

UrduPoint.com

Newly elected President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola said on Tuesday that she will stand firmly against those opposing what she described as the "European project

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) Newly elected President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola said on Tuesday that she will stand firmly against those opposing what she described as the "European project."

"I will stand against anybody who wants to destroy the European project. They will find me and this house behind them in doing precisely that," Metsola said during a press conference, reaffirming the strong position of the European Parliament against authoritarian regimes, and saying that dictators would not divide Europe.

The newly elected president also payed tribute to her deceased predecessor, David Sassoli, to whom she was a vice president, expressing condolences to his family and friends.

"He was a great European and our thoughts will continue to be with his family and his friends in these difficult times," Metsola added.

On January 11, Sassoli's spokesman announced his death at the cancer center in the Italian city of Aviano. The late head of the EU legislature was hospitalized on December 26 due to a serious complication relating to immune system dysfunction.

Metsola, a Maltese member of European Parliament from the center-right European People's Party, has been elected to succeed Sassoli on January 18, becoming the third woman to occupy the high-ranking position.

Metsola has also drawn criticism from some of her colleagues for her anti-abortion views, prevalent in Malta, the last EU country where abortion is still illegal. However, since taking office, the newly elected president vowed that her personal views would not contradict the position of the bloc's parliament.

