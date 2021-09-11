UrduPoint.com

New Evidence Raises Doubts About US Reason For Drone Strike In Kabul Last Month - Reports

Sat 11th September 2021

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2021) A New York Times investigation discovered video evidence that raises doubts about the United States' explanation for conducting a drone strike against an alleged Islamic State-Khorasan (banned in Russia) target in Kabul last month that happened to kill an Afghan who worked for a US aid group and seven children.

The video on Friday showed evidence that Zemari Ahmadi worked as an electrical engineer for the US non-governmental organization (NGO) Nutrition and education International. He is shown delivering food in one of the company's white Toyota Corolla's to Afghans displaced by the war.

The New York Times investigation found that on August 29, Ahmadi left his home in the morning to pick up a colleague and his boss's laptop, which is when the US military suspected a white sedan had left an Islamic State safe house and intercepted communications asking the driver to make several stops.

What the US military saw as suspicious activity was Ahmadi's daily activities, the report said citing his colleagues.

The US military may have mistakenly thought Ahmadi's white Toyota Corolla contained explosives that would be used against American troops at the Kabul international airport after he was seen running work-related errands and loading water containers for his home, the report said.

Ahmadi brought water containers to his home from the NGO office because there was a water shortage in his neighborhood, the report said.

Ten members of Ahmadi's family, including seven children, were killed in the strike. The report said, citing a relative, that the children had a habit of encircling Ahmadi's car when he would arrive home.

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley said procedures were correctly followed and called it a "righteous strike." The drone strike took place days after an IS-K suicide attack at the Kabul airport killed 13 US service members.

