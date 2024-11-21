New exhibition in Beijing offers glimpse into ancient Greece

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) An exhibition featuring hundreds of collections from Greek museums opened to the public on Thursday in Beijing, the capital of China, offering a panoramic view of the history and culture of ancient Greece.

"The Greeks: Agamemnon to Alexander the Great" will run until May 18, 2025 at the Capital Museum of China, before moving to its next stop in Shanghai.

The exhibition features 270 pieces or sets of collections from 14 Greek museums and institutes, including pottery, stone statues and gold artifacts, according to the ambassador of Greece to China, Evgenios Kalpyris, who also said that the exhibition offers a comprehensive understanding of the Greek civilization over time.

Zhang Lixin, director of the Beijing Municipal Cultural Heritage Bureau, said more than 90 percent of the selected cultural relics for this exhibition are being displayed in Beijing for the first time.

Beijing and Athens have a deep cultural connection. Next year marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of sister city relations between the two sides.

"We believe that this exhibition will help the public experience the charm of Greek culture up close," Zhang said.