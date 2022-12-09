UrduPoint.com

New F-35 Cockpit Computer Costs Soar By $680Mln Through Expenses, Delays - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2022 | 10:13 PM

New F-35 Cockpit Computer Costs Soar by $680Mln Through Expenses, Delays - Reports

Costs of developing a new cockpit computer for the Lockheed Martin F-35 Joint Strike Fighter (JSF) originally set at $712 million four years ago have soared by another $239 million, generating extra expenses of $680 million so far, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) Costs of developing a new cockpit computer for the Lockheed Martin F-35 Joint Strike Fighter (JSF) originally set at $712 million four years ago have soared by another $239 million, generating extra expenses of $680 million so far, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

In all, the F-35 Joint Program Office has acknowledged that cost overruns on the project now total $680 million, almost doubling the original cost and also delaying delivery of the first aircraft with the upgraded hardware and software by several months from the planned completion date of July 2023, the report said.

The US government and allied nations that have bought the aircraft will pay the additional costs under the terms of the computer's development contract, the report noted.

The F-35 is the most expensive military system ever recorded and its overall cost rose in 2021 to $412 billion from $398 billion, a Department of Defense report said in September 2022.

The F-35's projected total cost was $233 billion when Lockheed Martin won the contract in 2001 to develop and build the aircraft, the report said.

Related Topics

July September All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

England team confident with performance on first d ..

England team confident with performance on first day, says Ben Duckett

2 minutes ago
 Gulf States Urge Iran to Comply With Its Nuclear C ..

Gulf States Urge Iran to Comply With Its Nuclear Commitments - Saudi Arabian Cro ..

2 minutes ago
 Japanese Military Commissions Study on Public Opin ..

Japanese Military Commissions Study on Public Opinion Manipulation Using AI - Re ..

2 minutes ago
 Corps Commander Polo Cup : Master Paints Black, Re ..

Corps Commander Polo Cup : Master Paints Black, Remington Pharma qualify for mai ..

2 minutes ago
 Robbers shot dead youth upon resistance

Robbers shot dead youth upon resistance

10 minutes ago
 Kristen Stewart to Lead International Jury at 2023 ..

Kristen Stewart to Lead International Jury at 2023 Berlinale - Organizers

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.