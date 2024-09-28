Open Menu

New Faces Headline Most Open Berlin Marathon In A Decade

Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2024 | 11:10 AM

New faces headline most open Berlin marathon in a decade

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) The next generation of running talent takes centre stage at Sunday's Berlin Marathon, in the absence of stars including Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge and Ethiopian world record holder Tigist Assefa.

With most of the major marathon stars skipping the event in the wake of the Paris Olympics just over a month ago, the field is wide open in both the men's and women's races.

Since 2015, Kipchoge has won five times in Berlin, Kenenisa Bekele has won twice and Guye Adola once -- with all three missing on Sunday.

Kenyan Kibiwott Kandie and Ethiopian Tadese Takele are among the favourites for the men, while Olympic silver medallist Assefa's training partner Tigist Ketema leads a quality field including 2014 Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year Genzebe Dibaba.

The favourable conditions in the German capital have produced 13 world records in the event's 50-year history.

Two of those have come in the past two years, with Kipchoge breaking the world mark in 2022 and Assefa smashing the women's mark a year later.

