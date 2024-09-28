New Faces Headline Most Open Berlin Marathon In A Decade
Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2024 | 11:10 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) The next generation of running talent takes centre stage at Sunday's Berlin Marathon, in the absence of stars including Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge and Ethiopian world record holder Tigist Assefa.
With most of the major marathon stars skipping the event in the wake of the Paris Olympics just over a month ago, the field is wide open in both the men's and women's races.
Since 2015, Kipchoge has won five times in Berlin, Kenenisa Bekele has won twice and Guye Adola once -- with all three missing on Sunday.
Kenyan Kibiwott Kandie and Ethiopian Tadese Takele are among the favourites for the men, while Olympic silver medallist Assefa's training partner Tigist Ketema leads a quality field including 2014 Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year Genzebe Dibaba.
The favourable conditions in the German capital have produced 13 world records in the event's 50-year history.
Two of those have come in the past two years, with Kipchoge breaking the world mark in 2022 and Assefa smashing the women's mark a year later.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024
Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis
UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks
PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address
Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba
Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan
PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties
Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence
Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industry’s Only 24-Month Warranty, ..
Vivo Unveils Dynamic Duo Bilal Abbas and Durefishan Saleem as Ambassadors for th ..
Beyond Communication: Here's Why We Can't Live Without Our Smartphones
More Stories From World
-
US hurricane deaths rise to 44, fears of more 'catastrophic' flooding1 minute ago
-
'National treasure' UK actor Maggie Smith dies aged 892 minutes ago
-
Cricket: England v Australia 4th ODI scoreboard2 minutes ago
-
Israel strikes Hezbollah bastion in Beirut2 minutes ago
-
Europe en route for Moon with new simulator, says astronaut Pesquet2 minutes ago
-
Terror, panic as Israeli strikes wipe out Beirut buildings2 minutes ago
-
'National treasure' UK actor Maggie Smith dies aged 898 hours ago
-
Maduro's hold on power 'unsustainable': Venezuelan opposition leader to AFP8 hours ago
-
Tunisia lawmakers revise election law days ahead of vote11 hours ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 result11 hours ago
-
Tens of thousands protest against Lebanon 'bloodbath' in Iran, Yemen11 hours ago
-
Fireworks forecast if comet survives risky Sun flypast11 hours ago