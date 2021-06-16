UrduPoint.com
New Facility In Russia's Irkutsk Aviation Plant To Bump Production To 36 Aircraft Per Year

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 09:33 PM

New Facility in Russia's Irkutsk Aviation Plant to Bump Production to 36 Aircraft Per Year

The new facility for the final assembly of the MC-21 passenger aircraft in Russia's Irkut Corporation will bump its production to 36 aircraft per year, Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said on Wednesday

IRKUTSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) The new facility for the final assembly of the MC-21 passenger aircraft in Russia's Irkut Corporation will bump its production to 36 aircraft per year, Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said on Wednesday.

"The facility we are in right now is actually new, this is the final assembly workshop, where the MC-21 aircraft will be assembled for mass production. Three [assembly] stations have already been commissioned, and there will be two more ... At each stage, the aircraft will grow bigger until it reaches its final shape and comes out as a finished product.

36 [MV-21] aircraft will be produced per year," Borisov said.

The plant currently has three final assembly stations, for fuselage, aircraft's wings, and tail assembly. Two more stations to be commissioned in the near future will be responsible for the installation of aircraft equipment.

The Irkut MC-21 aircraft is a next-generation short- and medium-range airliner. The plane's maiden flight took place on May 28, 2017. Russia's flag-carrier Aeroflot is expected to be the first company to operate the aircraft.

