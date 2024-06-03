Open Menu

New Fenerbahce Coach Mourinho Gets Warm Welcome In Istanbul

Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2024 | 01:20 AM

New Fenerbahce coach Mourinho gets warm welcome in Istanbul

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Two-time Champions League winning coach Jose Mourinho arrived in Istanbul on Sunday to be unveiled as the new manager of Fenerbahce and was accorded a welcome fit for a popstar by the 19-times Turkish champions' fans.

The Portuguese coach, who won the Champions League with Porto and Inter Milan, has not worked since his sacking by Italian Serie A side Roma in January.

But like the self-acclaimed 'Special One' Fenerbahce are in need of a boost of their own with 10 years passing since their last domestic title.

He was greeted at the airport by a crowd of Fenerbahce fans and later was presented at club stadium alongside club president Ali Koç and in front of the side's fans, decked out in Fenerbahce yellow and black.

The 61-year-old announced the latest move - his 11th club - in his career in a post on X on Saturday night from Wembley as he was acting as a television pundit for Real Madrid's 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final.

He counts Real as one of his former clubs.

"Good evening Fenerbahce fans, see you tomorrow at Kadikoy (the Istanbul suburb where the club is based) and let's start our journey together," Mourinho announced.

Reports suggest Mourinho has signed a two-year contract for Fenerbahce, one of the three big Istanbul sides.

Details are due to be confirmed at a press conference scheduled for Monday.

Mourinho, who enjoyed major success at Chelsea and Inter Milan, less so at Manchester United and Tottenham, was dismissed by Roma after two-and-a-half years in January with the club struggling in ninth at the time.

He guided Roma to the inaugural Europa Conference League trophy in 2022 and the final of last season's Europa League.

Fenerbahce are hoping Mourinho still has some of his magic touch left as they take aim on next season's league title.

Related Topics

Roma Porto Istanbul Manchester United January Sunday Post TV From Real Madrid Chelsea Coach Tottenham Inter Milan Borussia Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024

16 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024

16 hours ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi v ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border

1 day ago
 SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case ris ..

SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse

1 day ago
 Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC

Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC

1 day ago
 CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for ..

CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family

1 day ago
Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease fu ..

Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik

1 day ago
 Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism a ..

Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..

1 day ago
 PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier ..

PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps

1 day ago
 Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, stu ..

Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers

1 day ago
 NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3 ..

NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais

1 day ago
 Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug pe ..

Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling

1 day ago

More Stories From World