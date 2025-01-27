New Film Claims 'Napalm Girl' Photo Credited To Wrong Journalist
Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2025 | 11:00 AM
Park City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The makers of a new documentary alleging the iconic "Napalm Girl" photo was deliberately credited to the wrong photographer -- claims denied by the Associated Press -- said Sunday that it is "critical" to "share this story with the world."
"The Stringer," which premiered at the Sundance film festival, chronicles an investigation into rumors that the devastating image which helped change global perceptions of the Vietnam War was actually taken by a little-known local freelancer.
Nick Ut, the AP staff photographer credited with the photo of a nine-year-old girl fleeing naked from a napalm strike, won a Pulitzer prize. He has always said that he took the photo. Ut's lawyer attempted to block the film's release.
AP published a report last week detailing its own investigation into the controversy, which found "nothing that proves Nick Ut did not take the photo," but said it had not yet been granted access to the film's research.
"AP stands ready to review any and all evidence and new information about this photo," the organization said in an updated statement Sunday.
The new film was triggered when Carl Robinson, the photo editor on duty in AP's Saigon bureau on the day the image was captured, began speaking out about the provenance of the photo.
In the film, Robinson says he was ordered to write a photo caption attributing the photo to Ut by Horst Faas, AP's two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning chief of photos in Saigon.
"I started writing the caption... Horst Faas, who had been standing right next to me, said 'Nick Ut. Make it Nick Ut,'" says Robinson.
After interviewing Robinson, the filmmakers identified the long-lost name of a Vietnamese freelance photographer who is visible in other photos of the infamous scene at Trang Bang on June 8, 1972.
They eventually tracked down Nguyen Thanh Nghe, who states in the film that he is certain he took the photo.
"Nick Ut came with me on the assignment. But he didn't take that photo... That photo was mine," he says.
Executive director Gary Knight, a photojournalist who led the film's investigation, told AFP it was "critical" that members of the news media "hold ourselves to account.
"
"The photograph in question is one of the most important photographs of anything ever made, certainly of war," he said.
"Just getting that recognition (for Nghe)... it was always important for us as a film team to share this story with the world," added director Bao Nguyen.
- 'Speaking up' -
One question repeatedly raised in response to the new allegations is why it took so long for anybody to speak up.
Robinson says that, at the time of the photo being captioned, he feared for his job.
He added he consequently felt it was "too late" to speak out, until he learned the name of the freelancer decades later.
Ut's lawyer Jim Hornstein told AFP that Robinson had a "50-year vendetta against Nick Ut, AP and Horst Faas," and said "a defamation action will soon be filed against the film-makers."
In the documentary, Nghe's family say he consistently spoke at home of his regret about losing credit for the photo.
Nghe says: "I felt upset. I worked hard for it, but that guy got to have it all. He got recognition, he got awards."
Nguyen, the film's director, said the idea that the family are "only now speaking up... is sort of a fallacy.
"Within their own circles, they've been saying this for so long," Nguyen said.
Knight said there has always been "a huge power imbalance in journalism."
"It has been dominated by white, Western heterosexual males for as long as I've been in it, and before," he said.
- 'Investigating' -
The filmmakers also hired INDEX, a France-based non-profit that specializes in forensic investigations, which concluded it is "highly unlikely" Ut was in the right position to take the photo.
AP's latest statement repeats its request for the filmmakers to share evidence, including eyewitness accounts and the INDEX report.
"When we became aware of this film and its allegations broadly, we took them very seriously and began investigating," it says.
"We cannot state more clearly that The Associated Press is only interested in the facts and a truthful history of this iconic photo."
Recent Stories
UAE President declares 2025 as the Year of Community
ADNOC Gas strengthens partnership with JERA Global Markets
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2025
Arab Parliament rejects any calls for displacement of Palestinian people
Egypt categorically rejects any displacement of Palestinians from their land
Emir of Kuwait receives UAE Accountability Authority President
UAE President receives Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah
Arab Parliament condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in El Fasher
Arab League condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in El Fasher
Second Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition concludes
Iraq, Türkiye discuss bilateral relations, regional developments
More Stories From World
-
Jennifer Lopez bring 1950s Hollywood 'diva' to Sundance indie fest2 minutes ago
-
Canadian ex-soldier detained by Afghan Taliban govt freed2 minutes ago
-
Trump slaps tariffs, sanctions as Colombia defies deportation push2 minutes ago
-
New film claims 'Napalm Girl' photo credited to wrong journalist2 minutes ago
-
Trump, Colombia wage tariff war amid US immigration row2 minutes ago
-
New York's big tourism show ends, Pakistan's pavilion wins award13 minutes ago
-
Lappartient aims for IOC presidency and world harmony22 minutes ago
-
Gunfire in DR Congo's Goma as Kenya pushes peace talks22 minutes ago
-
Trump border czar defends school, church raids as agencies target Chicago22 minutes ago
-
White House says Colombia backs down on migrant row22 minutes ago
-
Bittersweet return for Syrians with killed, missing relatives22 minutes ago
-
Lebanon says will extend ceasefire despite Israel's failure to withdraw troops52 minutes ago