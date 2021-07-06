New Fire Occurs on Site of Burned Chemical Plant in Thailand - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) A new fire occurred on Tuesday on the site of a burned chemical plant on the outskirts of Bangkok, and it was extinguished by firefighters in 15 minutes, The Reporters online network said.

A powerful explosion occurred at a plastic foam factory on Monday, resulting in the injury of more than 20 people.

The explosion led to a massive fire that caused damage to both the factory and nearby buildings and houses.

The fire on Tuesday started at 16:55 local time (09:55 GMT).