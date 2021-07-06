New Fire Occurs On Site Of Burned Chemical Plant In Thailand - Reports
BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) A new fire occurred on Tuesday on the site of a burned chemical plant on the outskirts of Bangkok, and it was extinguished by firefighters in 15 minutes, The Reporters online network said.
A powerful explosion occurred at a plastic foam factory on Monday, resulting in the injury of more than 20 people.
The explosion led to a massive fire that caused damage to both the factory and nearby buildings and houses.
The fire on Tuesday started at 16:55 local time (09:55 GMT).