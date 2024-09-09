New Firmoss Species Discovered In SW China With Potentials To Treat Alzheimer
Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2024 | 09:16 PM
Researchers from the Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden (XTBG) under the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) have discovered a new firmoss species in southwest China, an extract of which has been proved to be effective in the treatment of Alzheimer's disease
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Researchers from the Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden (XTBG) under the Chinese academy of Sciences (CAS) have discovered a new firmoss species in southwest China, an extract of which has been proved to be effective in the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
The new species, which is later named Huperzia crassifolia, was discovered during a medical plant inventory research in southwest China's Guizhou Province, according to a CAS press release.
Liu Hongmei, an XTBG associate researcher, a member of the research team said that Huperzia, also commonly known as firmoss, has about 25 species and mainly grows in temperate and boreal climatic zones.
The newly-discovered Huperzia crassifolia is a terrestrial firmoss. It resembles other Huperzia species' gross morphology, but can be easily distinguished by its thicker texture and round-lanceolate pinnae, Liu told Xinhua on Monday.
According to Liu, Huperzine A, a substance found in firmoss plants has been proved to be very effective in the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
The new species is only known to grow in Guizhou, Hubei, Hunan and Chongqing in China, and it often roots in the humus rich soils in broad leaf forests at an altitude from 1,100 to 1,900 meters above sea level with a very small population at each locality, said Liu.
"If people know its medicinal value, Huperzia crassifolia may be in danger of being over-collected. We tentatively propose its conservation status as Endangered (EN) according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) categories and criteria," said Liu.
Recent Stories
105 shopkeepers arrested, 72 shops sealed in one week
FESCO resolves 1115 complaints in one day
Commerce Ministry in final stage to hire company for branding Pakistani products ..
Two drug peddlers held with narcotics
Police nab 3 dacoits in shopkeeper's murder case
Kirmani for bringing modern high yielding seeds of crops
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) celebratio ..
Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti announces to name new faculty afte ..
DC awards shield,cash prize to first position holder in 'Naat' competition
One killed, two injured in separate incidents
PM lauds gatekeeper for averting Shalimar Express from major accident
Children Library Complex to hold grand Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) conference
More Stories From World
-
Measures taken to deal with potential flooding in China's Guangxi47 seconds ago
-
Climate change risks threaten Australia's tourism sites: report52 seconds ago
-
Typhoon Yagi leaves 59 dead, missing in Vietnam's northern region53 seconds ago
-
Poland's longest river hits record low water level32 seconds ago
-
Fuel tanker explosion in Nigeria kills at least 5933 seconds ago
-
Barcelona youngster Bernal out for a year after knee operation35 seconds ago
-
Chinese FM holds talks with Singaporean counterpart2 hours ago
-
GCC Secretary General meets with New Zealand's Associate Minister of Foreign Affairs3 hours ago
-
Paris Olympics surges ahead of English Premier League in brand value3 hours ago
-
Türkiye to attend Arab League ministerial for 1st time in 13 years3 hours ago
-
Stc Group to showcase AI-Driven solutions at GAIN summit3 hours ago
-
King Abdulaziz University wins gold at iCAN 20243 hours ago