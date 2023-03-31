New Foreign Policy Concept Suggests Using Military to Repel Attack Against Russia - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) Russia's new foreign policy concept suggests using the armed forces to repel or prevent an armed attack on Russia and its allies, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"A thesis is introduced about the use of the armed forces to repel or prevent an armed attack on Russia and its allies.

Thus, we unequivocally declare that we will defend the right of the Russian people to existence and free development," Lavrov told a Security Council meeting.