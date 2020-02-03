UrduPoint.com
New French Ambassador To Russia Awed By Art Collection Of Moscow's Pushkin Museum

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 07:14 PM

France's new ambassador to Russia, Pierre Levy, said Monday that he admired the collection put together by Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) France's new ambassador to Russia, Pierre Levy, said Monday that he admired the collection put together by Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts in Moscow.

"I will always remember my first Sunday in Moscow when I visited your museum. I was awed by its rich collection... I believe there are places where creative energy flows uninterrupted. The Pushkin Museum is one of such blessed places where you feel positive vibes," he said.

The 108-year-old Pushkin Museum hosts one of the world's biggest collections of art.

It prides itself on having a rich collection of paintings by French impressionists and post-impressionists as well as artists of the early 20th century.

Levy, a former ambassador to Poland who came to Moscow in mid-January, spoke in the museum at the opening of Trianon Startups, a forum promoting Russian-French business cooperation. The initiative was launched in the Palace of Versailles in France last year.

