New French Ambassador To Russia To Travel To Russia Next Week - French Embassy
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 46 seconds ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 03:09 PM
France's new Ambassador to Russia Pierre Levy will travel to Russia next week, a representative from the French Embassy in Moscow told Sputnik on Friday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) France's new Ambassador to Russia Pierre Levy will travel to Russia next week, a representative from the French Embassy in Moscow told Sputnik on Friday.
Former French Ambassador to Russia Sylvie Bermann completed her service at the mission in December.
"[France's] new Ambassador to Russia Pierre Levy will travel to Russia next week," the representative from the mission said.