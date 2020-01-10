UrduPoint.com
New French Ambassador To Russia To Travel To Russia Next Week - French Embassy

France's new Ambassador to Russia Pierre Levy will travel to Russia next week, a representative from the French Embassy in Moscow told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) France's new Ambassador to Russia Pierre Levy will travel to Russia next week, a representative from the French Embassy in Moscow told Sputnik on Friday.

Former French Ambassador to Russia Sylvie Bermann completed her service at the mission in December.

"[France's] new Ambassador to Russia Pierre Levy will travel to Russia next week," the representative from the mission said.

Your Thoughts and Comments

