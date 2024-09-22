New French Government Instantly Under Pressure On Multiple Fronts
Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2024 | 06:40 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) French Prime Minister Michel Barnier's hard-won new government faced pressure from day one Sunday as threats of a no-confidence motion in parliament multiplied.
The long wait for a functioning government after President Emmanuel Macron called a snap general election ended after 11 weeks late Saturday with his appointment of a cabinet marking a clear shift to the right.
Opposition politicians from the left have already said they will challenge Barnier's government with a no-confidence motion as early as next month, with far-right politicians also slamming its composition.
In the July election, a left-wing alliance called the New Popular Front (NFP) won the most parliamentary seats of any political bloc, but not enough for an overall majority.
Veteran far-right leader Marine Le Pen meanwhile saw her National Rally emerge as the single largest party in the Assembly.
Macron had argued that the left was unable to muster enough support to form a government that would not immediately be brought down in parliament, and rejected a National Rally candidate over the party's extremist legacy.
He turned instead to Barnier to lead a government drawing on parliamentary support mostly from Macron's allies, as well as from the conservative Republicans (LR) and centrists groups.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024
KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna
Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares
Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat
Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery
PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades
More Stories From World
-
Ravindra gives NZ fighting chance in Sri Lanka Test7 minutes ago
-
Australia's Brown adds world title to Olympic time trial gold7 minutes ago
-
Cycling: World championships results7 minutes ago
-
Marxist leader set to become Sri Lanka's next president37 minutes ago
-
UK's Starmer rules out austerity as Labour conference opens2 hours ago
-
Iran blast kills more than 50 mine workers2 hours ago
-
Haddad Maia roars back to beat Kasatkina in Korea Open final2 hours ago
-
Lebanon health ministry says Israeli strikes kill three2 hours ago
-
Floods, landslides hit central Japan months after major quake4 hours ago
-
Nascent French government under pressure on multiple fronts4 hours ago
-
Floods, landslides hit central Japan months after major quake4 hours ago
-
No pain, no gain: Chinese pro wrestlers fight for recognition4 hours ago