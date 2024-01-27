Open Menu

New French Immigration Law Promulgated By Macron: Official Journal

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2024 | 11:30 AM

New French immigration law promulgated by Macron: Official Journal

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) The government of French President Emmanuel Macron published the formal text of a new immigration law in its Official Journal on Saturday, with the first instructions on applying the legislation already presented to officials.

France's Constitutional Council had previously censured certain contentious additions to the bill made under insistence from the right, including measures restricting access to social benefits and the introduction of immigration quotas.

Macron had called on Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin after that ruling to do "everything in his power" to "implement the immigration law as quickly as possible", a member of the president's team told AFP.

Darmanin, who had said some measures were "clearly contrary to the constitution", described the ruling as a win for the government.

But the council's decision sparked condemnation from the right, with Jordan Bardella, president of the far-right National Rally party, criticising on X what he said was a "coup by the judges, with the backing of the president".

He called for a referendum on immigration as the "only solution".

sde/tmt/smw/pbt

Related Topics

Condemnation Interior Minister France From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 January 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Fears as homeschooling rates 'surge' in England

Fears as homeschooling rates 'surge' in England

12 hours ago
 MOFA Liaison Office Lahore to remain close for thr ..

MOFA Liaison Office Lahore to remain close for three days

12 hours ago
 Ambassadors of Iran, Pakistan exchange greetings o ..

Ambassadors of Iran, Pakistan exchange greetings on return

12 hours ago
 Atletico beat Sevilla to reach Copa semis as Depay ..

Atletico beat Sevilla to reach Copa semis as Depay delivers

12 hours ago
NCSW holds Pre CSW 68, Consultation with Provincia ..

NCSW holds Pre CSW 68, Consultation with Provincial Stake holders in Karachi

12 hours ago
 Ahmer welcomes ICJ verdict preventing Israeli geno ..

Ahmer welcomes ICJ verdict preventing Israeli genocide in Gaza

12 hours ago
 Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist's ..

Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist's mother

12 hours ago
 Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN cou ..

Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN court

12 hours ago
 Federal Ombudsman Institution celebrates 41st anni ..

Federal Ombudsman Institution celebrates 41st anniversary

12 hours ago
 FM, Tajik ambassador discuss ties

FM, Tajik ambassador discuss ties

12 hours ago

More Stories From World