New French Immigration Law Promulgated By Macron
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2024 | 03:20 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) The administration of French President Emmanuel Macron published the formal text of a new immigration law in its Official Journal on Saturday, with the first instructions on applying the legislation already presented to officials.
The law's promulgation comes after France's Constitutional Council censured 35 of its 86 articles, including contentious additions insisted on by the right, such as measures restricting access to social benefits and the introduction of immigration quotas.
While the bill was seen as one of the signature reforms of Macron's second term, some in his camp had baulked at the stricter version, with about a quarter of his allies in parliament voting against it or abstaining.
The final text upheld by the council retains key elements initially desired by the government, with a large part of it dedicated to simplifying procedures for expelling delinquent foreigners -- one of the objectives of Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin.
An article on the regularisation of undocumented workers in industries facing shortages was also kept in the text.
After the Constitutional Council's decision, Macron had called on Darmanin to do "everything in his power" to "implement the immigration law as quickly as possible", a member of the president's team told AFP.
Darmanin, who had previously said some measures were "clearly contrary to the constitution", described the council's ruling as a win for the government.
- Anger on the right -
The decision, however, sparked condemnation from the right, with Jordan Bardella, president of the far-right National Rally party, criticising what he called a "coup by the judges, with the backing of the president" in a post on social media platform X.
He called for a referendum on immigration as the "only solution".
The president of the conservative Republicans, Eric Ciotti, accused the council of colluding with Macron against the "will of the French people, who want less immigration".
Only three of the articles censured by the council were rejected based on their content, with the rest tossed out because they were deemed to be outside the scope of the law.
As such, nothing is stopping parliament from voting on them again later as part of different legislation.
The Republican head of the Senate, Gerard Larcher, urged the administration to "resubmit a text that conforms to the agreement" reached with the right.
The head of the far-left LFI party, Manuel Bompard, also called for the law to be withdrawn, saying "the text validated by the Constitutional Council corresponds to the text rejected by the Assembly" and therefore has "no legitimacy".
But Interior Minister Darmanin poured cold water on the possibility of further legislation, saying the executive "will not present a bill" on the subject.
bur-far-adc-sac/sde/juf/smw/cwl
X
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2024
Fears as homeschooling rates 'surge' in England
MOFA Liaison Office Lahore to remain close for three days
Ambassadors of Iran, Pakistan exchange greetings on return
Atletico beat Sevilla to reach Copa semis as Depay delivers
NCSW holds Pre CSW 68, Consultation with Provincial Stake holders in Karachi
Ahmer welcomes ICJ verdict preventing Israeli genocide in Gaza
Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist's mother
Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN court
Federal Ombudsman Institution celebrates 41st anniversary
FM, Tajik ambassador discuss ties
More Stories From World
-
First Boeing 737 MAX delivered to China since 2019 lands in Guangzhou: flight tracker4 minutes ago
-
UN welcomes restoration of friendly ties between Pakistan & Iran following recent tensions4 minutes ago
-
Pope hits fifty but India in box seat in first Test24 minutes ago
-
Alaska Airlines' Boeing 737 MAX9 resumes flight34 minutes ago
-
Cool Sinner faces battling Medvedev in Australian Open final1 hour ago
-
Australia slightly in front at tea on third day against West Indies1 hour ago
-
Chinese companies to help upgrade Pakistan’s agricultural material industry1 hour ago
-
Glenn nabs women's title as Malinin dazzles at US Figure Skating Championships2 hours ago
-
China conducts vertical takeoff, landing test for reusable Kuaizhou rocket2 hours ago
-
Finals of world robot contest kick off in NE China city2 hours ago
-
'Game changer': Gene therapy offers hope for children born deaf2 hours ago
-
KSrelief distributes 3,830 good baskets in Sudan2 hours ago