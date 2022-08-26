UrduPoint.com

New Gas Pipeline Linking Poland And Slovakia Opens

Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2022 | 07:25 PM

Poland and Slovakia on Friday celebrated the launch of a new pipeline connecting them, which enables Poland to import 5.7 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas and grants Slovakia access to 4.7 bcm each year

The 164-km new pipeline is part of the North-South Gas Corridor that links the gas terminal in Poland's Swinoujscie Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminal and the Baltic Pipe, to natural gas infrastructures in south-eastern Poland and farther central-eastern and south-eastern Europe.

The 164-km new pipeline is part of the North-South Gas Corridor that links the gas terminal in Poland's Swinoujscie Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminal and the Baltic Pipe, to natural gas infrastructures in south-eastern Poland and farther central-eastern and south-eastern Europe.

"The Poland-Slovakia gas connection is an important element of the North-South Gas Corridor and is one of the key energy investments in the region," said Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki during the launch ceremony held in Strachocin, Poland.

Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger, for his part, said that Slovakia nears one step closer to secure gas supplies and energy diversification by accessing LNG from Norway.

The new interconnection is managed by Gaz-System and EUSTREAM companies, which received 33 million Euros (33 U.S. Dollars) from the European Union's budget through the Connecting Europe Facility program.

Testing of this new pipeline ended at the end of May on the Polish side of the border.

