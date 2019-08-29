UrduPoint.com
New Generation Of Terrorists May Emerge If Problem Of IS Children Mismanaged - Iraq Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) A new generation of terrorists may emerge in the middle East if the issue of reintegrating the children belonging to fighters of the of Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) is not addressed appropriately, Iraqi Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Sarhad Sardar Abdulrahman Fatah said during a UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday.

"The task that remains now is to intensify our efforts to deal with the legacy of this organization [Islamic State] and try to work to deal with children that were recruited by the terrorists organization and the children who were born as a result of rape as well as foreign terrorist fighters, the widows, wives and children of terrorists," Abdulrahman said. "If this matter is mismanaged, we risk crating fertile ground for a new generation of terrorists.

Abdulrahman said the issue of children belonging to Islamic State terrorists may affect everyone in the region as well as outside the region.

The international community must also eliminate the danger posed in the movement of hundreds of Islamic State women who are able to attract and recruit new fighters - a method the terror organization relies on, Abdulrahman added.

The Islamic State had seized huge swaths of land in Syria and Iraq in 2014 and created the so-called Islamic caliphate on the territories under its control. The Islamic State has also claimed responsibility for a number of terror attacks across the world.

By March 2019, Iraqi forces, backed by US-led coalition airstrikes, retook all the territories occupied by the Islamic State. However, the terror group is still present in Iraq and Syria and continues to stage sporadic attacks.

