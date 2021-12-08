UrduPoint.com

New German Cabinet Sworn In, Scholz Government Begins Work

The ministers of the new German cabinet took their oath of office in the Bundestag ahead of a constituent meeting planned for Wednesday evening

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) The ministers of the new German cabinet took their oath of office in the Bundestag ahead of a constituent meeting planned for Wednesday evening.

Earlier in the day, the 63-year-old leader of the German Social Democrats, Olaf Scholz, was elected by the Bundestag as the new head of the government, replacing veteran Angela Merkel. He was voted in by 395 out of 707 lawmakers present. Scholz became the ninth German chancellor.

After the election, Scholz took the oath and presented a list of ministerial candidates to President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who appointed them to their posts according to the official procedure. The ministers then took the oath of office in the parliament.

The Scholz cabinet consists of 16 ministers. The Social Democrats are represented by Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, Labor Minister Hubertus Heil, Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach, Economic Cooperation Minister Svenja Schulze, Housing Minister Klara Geywitz, and Special Affairs Minister, Head of the Chancellery Wolfgang Schmidt.

The Greens are represented by Vice Chancellor and Economy Minister Robert Habeck, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Agriculture Minister Cem Ozdemir, Family Affairs Minister Anne Spiegel, and Environment Minister Steffi Lemke.

The Free Democrats in the coalition government are Finance Minister Christian Lindner, Justice Minister Marco Buschmann, Transport Minister Volker Wissing, and education Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger.

Before the first meeting of the new government, Scholz will move into the office of the German chancellor in central Berlin, where a small symbolic ceremony will be held with Merkel's participation.

