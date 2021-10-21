UrduPoint.com

New German Chancellor May Be Appointed By December 6 - SPD

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 06:55 PM

The Social Democratic Party (SPD), the Greens and the Free Democratic Party expect Germany to have a new chancellor by December 6, SPD Secretary General Lars Klingbeil said on Thursday

The Social Democratic Party (SPD), the Greens and the Free Democratic Party expect Germany to have a new chancellor by December 6, SPD Secretary General Lars Klingbeil said on Thursday.

The three political parties started negotiating a coalition government on Thursday.

The three political parties started negotiating a coalition government on Thursday.

"Today we begin, working groups begin to meet next Wednesday, they end by November 10, and by the end of November, we will have a coalition agreement. The goal is to see (SPD Leader) Olaf Scholz elected during the week of St. Nicholas (from December 6)," Klingbeil told reporters.

