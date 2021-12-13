UrduPoint.com

New German Chancellor Says Normandy Format Must Be Activated To Settle Conflict In Ukraine

New German Chancellor Says Normandy Format Must Be Activated to Settle Conflict in Ukraine

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) New German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday that talks in the Normandy format need to be activated to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

"We know that there are new worrying activities over the borders of Ukraine, therefore it is important that Europe jointly makes it clear that we will not put up with it; that we disagree with what is going on there now. Inviolability of frontiers is what we as the European Union - Germany and Poland - emphasize, and everyone can lean on the fact that violation of these borders will be what we will not put up with," Scholz told a press conference following talks with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

The German chancellor added that it is "important to use all the opportunities to ease the situation."

"It is especially true about the Normandy format that needs to be used further for a good cooperation as a prospect, a tool for a dialog. Too bad that recently, there has been no sufficient progress, but we must focus now on activating it in the future. Therefore, we will discuss it at a meeting of the EU Council," Scholz said.

