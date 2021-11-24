New German government aims to end coal use by 2030: pact

The three parties that will form Germany's next government plan to phase out coal by 2030, eight years earlier than previously, under a coalition contract they presented on Wednesday

The Social Democrats, Greens and liberal FDP are aiming to "bring forward the coal phase-out to 2030 ideally and leave combustion engine technology behind", the document said, adding they would also seek carbon neutrality by 2045.