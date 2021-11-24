UrduPoint.com

New German Government Aims To End Coal Use By 2030: Pact

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 07:44 PM

New German government aims to end coal use by 2030: pact

The three parties that will form Germany's next government plan to phase out coal by 2030, eight years earlier than previously, under a coalition contract they presented on Wednesday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :The three parties that will form Germany's next government plan to phase out coal by 2030, eight years earlier than previously, under a coalition contract they presented on Wednesday.

The Social Democrats, Greens and liberal FDP are aiming to "bring forward the coal phase-out to 2030 ideally and leave combustion engine technology behind", the document said, adding they would also seek carbon neutrality by 2045.

Related Topics

Technology Germany Democrats Government

Recent Stories

Government provide all resources to empower countr ..

Government provide all resources to empower country's youth: Shaukat Tarin

1 minute ago
 Police hold search operation in Waris Khan area, i ..

Police hold search operation in Waris Khan area, interrogate 290 people

1 minute ago
 Electoral symbols allotted to 14 contestants

Electoral symbols allotted to 14 contestants

1 minute ago
 Next German govt to reinstall 'debt brake' in 2023 ..

Next German govt to reinstall 'debt brake' in 2023: pact

2 minutes ago
 DC Jail Abuses Part of Larger Scourge, Activists F ..

DC Jail Abuses Part of Larger Scourge, Activists Fear Political Will Lacking to ..

5 minutes ago
 Rare White Lion dies at Karachi Zoo

Rare White Lion dies at Karachi Zoo

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.