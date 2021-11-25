UrduPoint.com

New German Government Faces Public Spending Paradox

Thu 25th November 2021

Germany's new government has pledged to spend big on the economy, climate change and social security -- but without raising taxes or taking on more debt, leaving many asking where the money is going to come from

Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Germany's new government has pledged to spend big on the economy, climate change and social security -- but without raising taxes or taking on more debt, leaving many asking where the money is going to come from.

"We have decided that this will be a decade of investments," future chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday as his Social Democrats (SPD) presented their coalition deal with the Greens and the liberal FDP.

But Scholz, who is finance minister in Angela Merkel's outgoing coalition between the SPD and the conservatives, also admitted that "the modernisation of our country will not come for free".

The new government faces some tough challenges as it prepares to take office in December, from meeting the Paris climate agreement to safeguarding the economy as the country is engulfed by a fourth coronavirus wave.

