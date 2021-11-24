New German Government Wants to Strengthen Cooperation With Russia on Climate, Health

The new government of Germany wants to strengthen cooperation with the Russia on such topics as climate and healthcare, the coalition agreement, which describes the main lines of the political agenda of the future government, says

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) The new government of Germany wants to strengthen cooperation with the Russia on such topics as climate and healthcare, the coalition agreement, which describes the main lines of the political agenda of the future government, says.

"We want to cooperate more with Russia on topics of the future (for example, hydrogen, healthcare) and in the fight against global challenges (climate, environment)," the document, published by the business Insider, says.

The new government of Germany is ready for a constructive dialogue with Russia and notes that Berlin's relations with Moscow are "deep and multilateral," the coalition agreement says.

The new government will proceed from a common and consistent policy towards Russia within the EU, the document says.

The parties of the future government do not mention Nord Stream 2 in the coalition agreement, but note that there is no alternative to gas in the transition period.