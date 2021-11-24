UrduPoint.com

New German Govt To Spend 1 Bn Euros On Healthworker Covid Bonus: Scholz

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 08:34 PM

New German govt to spend 1 bn euros on healthworker Covid bonus: Scholz

Germany's incoming government will invest one billion euros in bonuses for healthcare workers on the frontlines of the pandemic, incoming chancellor Olaf Scholz said Wednesday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Germany's incoming government will invest one billion Euros in bonuses for healthcare workers on the frontlines of the pandemic, incoming chancellor Olaf Scholz said Wednesday.

"The caregivers in hospitals and homes who are facing particular demands will be granted a bonus payment," Scholz said, presenting the new government's policy roadmap. The coalition "agreed to earmark one billion euros ($1.12 billion) for this care bonus".

Related Topics

Government Billion

Recent Stories

Vucic to Seek Explanation From World Leaders on Pr ..

Vucic to Seek Explanation From World Leaders on Pristina's Plans to Unite Albani ..

1 minute ago
 After coming into politics 25 years ago i had stat ..

After coming into politics 25 years ago i had stated that Pakistan's biggest pro ..

1 minute ago
 PA body expresses reservation over cutting of pers ..

PA body expresses reservation over cutting of personal trees, directs forest dep ..

1 minute ago
 Rs 18bln doled out to reward blue-eyed journalists ..

Rs 18bln doled out to reward blue-eyed journalists, channels in PML-N last tenur ..

1 minute ago
 Future German Government Threatens Belarus With Sa ..

Future German Government Threatens Belarus With Sanctions if Minsk Does Not Chan ..

28 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.