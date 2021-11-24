New German govt to spend 1 bn euros on healthworker Covid bonus: Scholz

(@FahadShabbir)

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Germany's incoming government will invest one billion Euros in bonuses for healthcare workers on the frontlines of the pandemic, incoming chancellor Olaf Scholz said Wednesday.

"The caregivers in hospitals and homes who are facing particular demands will be granted a bonus payment," Scholz said, presenting the new government's policy roadmap. The coalition "agreed to earmark one billion euros ($1.12 billion) for this care bonus".