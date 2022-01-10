The German government believes that the conflict in eastern Ukraine can be solved only politically, not militarily, deputy spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann said on Monday, responding to the Ukrainian ambassador's criticism of Berlin's embargo on arms supplies to Kiev

In early December, Ukraine accused Germany of vetoing its purchase of arms from NATO, citing perceived security threats from Russia. On Monday, Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andrij Melnyk reiterated the criticism in an interview with German media, calling on the new government to reverse its stance.

"I can confirm once again that the government believes the conflict can be solved only through political and diplomatic means, not military. At the same time, the government stands for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence - these are beyond doubt," Hoffmann told a briefing.

Despite the general restriction on arms supplies to countries in conflict, Germany supports Ukraine in many other ways, such as building military hospitals and supplying medical equipment, German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Andrea Sasse said.