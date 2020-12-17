UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New German IT Law Raises Hurdles For Huawei

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 seconds ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 12:16 AM

New German IT law raises hurdles for Huawei

The German government approved a draft IT security law Wednesday that raises the requirements for manufacturers working on critical infrastructure like the country's next-generation 5G mobile network, in a potential setback to China's Huawei

Frankfurt am Main, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ):The German government approved a draft IT security law Wednesday that raises the requirements for manufacturers working on critical infrastructure like the country's next-generation 5G mobile network, in a potential setback to China's Huawei.

Under the proposed legislation, which must still be approved by parliament, "critical components" in strategic installations such as telecommunications can only be used if the supplier submits a "declaration of trustworthiness".

Critical components are defined as of such importance that a failure would have dramatic consequences, the interior ministry said.

Manufacturers will have to guarantee that the components don't have any technical features that could influence the security or proper functioning of the infrastructure, particularly for the purposes of "sabotage, espionage or terrorism", according to the bill.

It will also be possible to ban certain components if their manufacturer has not reported known weak points.

Chinese tech giant Huawei, a world leader in the telecoms industry, could be hit by the new legislation.

The United States has long accused Huawei of being a conduit for espionage by Beijing and has pressured allies to exclude the firm from their telecoms infrastructure.

After Britain in July, Sweden in October became the second country in Europe to ban Huawei equipment although the decision is on hold pending a legal appeal.

Germany however has so far ruled out barring individual firms from its 5G rollout.

Beijing and Huawei have strongly denied the spying accusations.

An interior ministry spokesman said the new draft law does not "target any particular manufacturer".

But the legislation has raised eyebrows among industry observers.

"The definition of critical components and their use in critical infrastructures remains too vague," said Achim Berg, president of the Bitkom federation of digital companies.

The new requirements "offer no legal, planning or investment security" for companies, he added.

Related Topics

World Interior Ministry Europe Mobile China Parliament German Beijing United States Sweden 5G July October From Government Industry Huawei

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways wins big at aviation business award ..

31 minutes ago

UK PM: Christmas COVID-19 relaxations will go ahea ..

31 minutes ago

Armenian opposition calls for nationwide strike

9 seconds ago

Canadian will join Moon mission for first time in ..

12 seconds ago

Abu Dhabi supports efforts to adopt renewable ener ..

1 hour ago

German Cabinet Passes 5G Security Bill Avoiding Hu ..

18 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.