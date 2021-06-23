UrduPoint.com
New Global Rules Should Be Formed Under UN Auspices To Avoid Chaos - Putin

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 11:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) Preventing a new world war is the key task of the United Nations, any new rules of the game should be formed under the UN auspices in order to avoid chaos and unpredictability, Russian President Vladimir Putin sad on Wednesday.

"Since the moment of its creation, the UN has been and remains the foundation of the system of international relations. The main task of this reputable and universally acknowledged organization is to prevent a global conflict, a new world war. Any new rules of the game should be formed under the UN auspices, as other options would lead to chaos and unpredictability," Putin told participants of the ninth Moscow Conference on International Security.

