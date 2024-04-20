Open Menu

New Godzilla X Kong Film Continues To Lead Chinese Box Office

Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2024 | 01:00 PM

New Godzilla x Kong film continues to lead Chinese box office

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire," the latest installment in the MonsterVerse film franchise, continued to lead the Chinese mainland's daily box office on Friday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.

The monster film generated 10.05 million Yuan (about 1.41 million U.S. Dollars) on the day.

It was followed by "The Boy and the Heron," an Oscar-winning animated fantasy film directed by Japanese animation guru Hayao Miyazaki, with a daily earning of 8.52 million yuan in box office revenue.

The domestic romance film "Viva La Vida" took third place, raking in 3.27 million yuan of daily box office revenue.

The Chinese mainland's box office revenue on the day totaled 38.7 million yuan.

Related Topics

Film And Movies China Miyazaki Lead From Million

Recent Stories

Govt bringing reforms in energy, revenue collectio ..

Govt bringing reforms in energy, revenue collection, SOEs: Aurangzeb

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan, New Zealand to face off in 2nd T20I matc ..

Pakistan, New Zealand to face off in 2nd T20I match at Rawalpindi today

35 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update

Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update

13 hours ago
 Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova s ..

Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova stuns Sabalenka

13 hours ago
Arandu's roads closed due to flooding

Arandu's roads closed due to flooding

13 hours ago
 Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area

Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area

13 hours ago
 Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nat ..

Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nationals: FO

13 hours ago
 Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results - 1st update

Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results - 1st update

13 hours ago
 Four passengers injured as train hit an empty vehi ..

Four passengers injured as train hit an empty vehicle

13 hours ago
 Over- speeding bus crushed to death two bike rider ..

Over- speeding bus crushed to death two bike riders

13 hours ago

More Stories From World