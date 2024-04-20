New Godzilla X Kong Film Continues To Lead Chinese Box Office
Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2024 | 01:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire," the latest installment in the MonsterVerse film franchise, continued to lead the Chinese mainland's daily box office on Friday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.
The monster film generated 10.05 million Yuan (about 1.41 million U.S. Dollars) on the day.
It was followed by "The Boy and the Heron," an Oscar-winning animated fantasy film directed by Japanese animation guru Hayao Miyazaki, with a daily earning of 8.52 million yuan in box office revenue.
The domestic romance film "Viva La Vida" took third place, raking in 3.27 million yuan of daily box office revenue.
The Chinese mainland's box office revenue on the day totaled 38.7 million yuan.
Recent Stories
Govt bringing reforms in energy, revenue collection, SOEs: Aurangzeb
Pakistan, New Zealand to face off in 2nd T20I match at Rawalpindi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2024
Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update
Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova stuns Sabalenka
Arandu's roads closed due to flooding
Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area
Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nationals: FO
Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results - 1st update
Four passengers injured as train hit an empty vehicle
Over- speeding bus crushed to death two bike riders
More Stories From World
-
China issues orange alert for rainstorms8 minutes ago
-
Polyester staple fiber factory operational in Xinjiang8 minutes ago
-
42 Neolithic sites found in NE China18 minutes ago
-
Scottish independence supporters seek to inject life into faltering campaign28 minutes ago
-
Georgia's youth dominates pro-Europe street protests48 minutes ago
-
Polyester staple fiber factory operational in Xinjiang57 minutes ago
-
China issues orange alert for rainstorms58 minutes ago
-
China's weekly coastal bulk freight index up58 minutes ago
-
U.S. stocks end mixed as fear index rises58 minutes ago
-
Three injured after chemical plant fire in U.S. Houston58 minutes ago
-
China tests new freight train with heaviest load capacity1 hour ago
-
AI a 'fundamental change in the news ecosystem': expert1 hour ago