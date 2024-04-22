New Godzilla X Kong Film Continues To Lead Chinese Box Office
Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2024 | 12:50 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire," the latest installment in the MonsterVerse film franchise, continued to lead the Chinese mainland's daily box office on Sunday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.
The monster film generated 18.22 million Yuan (about 2.56 million U.S. Dollars) on the day.
It was followed by "The Boy and the Heron," an Oscar-winning animated fantasy film directed by Japanese animation guru Hayao Miyazaki, with a daily earning of 15.04 million yuan in box office revenue.
The animated film "Kung Fu Panda 4" took third place, raking in 6.44 million yuan in box office revenue on the day.
The Chinese mainland's box office revenue on the day totaled 67.96 million yuan.
