New Godzilla X Kong Film Continues To Lead Chinese Box Office

Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2024 | 02:20 PM

New Godzilla x Kong film continues to lead Chinese box office

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire," the latest installment in the MonsterVerse film franchise, continued to lead the Chinese mainland's daily box office on Tuesday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.

The monster film generated about 4.98 million Yuan (about 700,935 U.S. Dollars) on the day.

It was followed by "The Boy and the Heron," an Oscar-winning animated fantasy film directed by Japanese animation guru Hayao Miyazaki, with a daily earning of 3.77 million yuan in box office revenue.

Hong Kong action crime thriller "Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In" came in third, generating 3.53 million yuan in test screenings on the day.

The Chinese mainland's box office revenue on the day totaled 22.95 million yuan.

