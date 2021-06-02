UrduPoint.com
New Gov't In Moldova Should Appear No Later Than Beginning Of August - Ex-President Dodon

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 08:50 AM

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) Former President of Moldova, co-chairman of the electoral bloc "Communists and Socialists" Igor Dodon said that after early parliamentary elections, the government should be formed by early August.

Moldovan Prime Minister Ion Chicu resigned in December last year. The parliament of the republic failed with two attempts to approve a new cabinet and was dissolved at the end of April.

"We must urgently form a government in the next parliament. Usually the Constitutional Court is given up to 30 days to approve the election results, but now we need to have a government that will work by the end of July - start of August," Dodon said on Ren Moldova tv channel.

Early parliamentary elections are scheduled for July 11. The Socialist Party and the Communist Party of Moldova on May 12 created an electoral bloc "Communists and Socialists" in order to compete together for lawmaker mandates.

