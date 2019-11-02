UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Graffiti Painted Outside US Embassy In Tehran Ahead Of 40th Hostage Crisis Anniversary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 seconds ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 04:00 PM

New Graffiti Painted Outside US Embassy in Tehran Ahead of 40th Hostage Crisis Anniversary

The former US embassy in Tehran has been adorned with a new set of anti-American graffiti ahead of the 40th anniversary of the diplomatic crisis that unfolded there, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene on Saturday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) The former US embassy in Tehran has been adorned with a new set of anti-American graffiti ahead of the 40th anniversary of the diplomatic crisis that unfolded there, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene on Saturday.

The embassy was the center of a lengthy diplomatic crisis following the Islamic revolution in Iran when, on November 4, 1979, about 400 members of a Muslim student movement stormed the building and took over 50 US citizens hostage. The crisis lasted 444 days and resulted in the severing of diplomatic and economic ties between the United States and Iran.

Today, the territory of the embassy is a museum dedicated to those events, unsubtly named the "US Den of Espionage Museum."

The new set of graffiti takes a swipe at US foreign policy and culture as a whole.

One image shows the state of US and Iran talks, where two men sit across each other at a table with the US negotiator outfitted in military gear under the table hidden from view of the Iranian side. Another graffiti reinterprets the US flag, the star spangled banner, with skulls instead of stars and armed combatants lining the red-and-white stripes. At another section of the fence, a row of postage stamps encapsulates Iran's view of US cultural peculiarities, such as Mickey Mouse holding a gun, the Wall Street bull lusting after money, or the McDonald's box with missiles instead of French fries.

The new images were unveiled on Saturday as part of a ceremony ahead of a planned annual demonstration to be held Monday on the anniversary of the seizure of the embassy.

Related Topics

Iran Student Tehran United States Money November Muslim From

Recent Stories

Bangladesh cricket players prep for India internat ..

40 seconds ago

MoHR to boost capacity building of stakeholders

41 seconds ago

Mikhail Likhachev, Russia National Coach, wants hi ..

15 minutes ago

McIlroy pounces at HSBC Champions in Shanghai

6 minutes ago

27kg narcotics recovered in Peshawar

6 minutes ago

Russia Fulfills OPEC+ Agreement by 93% in October ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.