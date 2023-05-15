UrduPoint.com

New Grain Deal Negotiations In Istanbul Not Planned This Week - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2023 | 05:30 PM

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) New negotiations on the extension of the grain deal ” that will expire on May 18 ” in Istanbul are not planned this week, an informed source told Sputnik on Monday.

"No talks on extending the grain deal are scheduled in Istanbul this week," the source said.

Delegations from Turkey, Russia, Ukraine and the UN held talks on the extension of the grain deal in Istanbul from May 10-11. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said following the talks that the Black Sea Grain Initiative will cease to exist if there is no agreement on its extension by May 18.

