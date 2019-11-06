New Greek Ambassador to Russia to Arrive in Moscow on November 7- Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) New Greek Ambassador to Russia Ekaterini Nassika will arrive in Moscow on Thursday, Yuri Pilipson, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Fourth European Department, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"On November 7, the new ambassador of the Hellenic Republic, Ekaterini Nassika, will arrive in Moscow. We wish her success in her responsible working mission and pleasant impressions of our country," Pilipson said.

Nassika used to represent Greece in the International Civil Aviation Organization in Canada.

She will succeed Tasia Athanasiou, who submitted credentials to Russian President Vladimir Putin in early July, as the Greek ambassador to Russia.