New Greek Cabinet Sworn In

Tue 09th July 2019 | 06:30 PM

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) The new Greek government that was formed by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the leader of the New Democracy party, which won the country's snap parliamentary elections, was sworn in on Tuesday.

The ceremony took place at the Presidential Mansion with the new ministers pledging to observe the country's constitution and laws as well as to serve the interests of the Greek people.

Mitsotakis was sworn in on Monday after his New Democracy party unseated leftist Syriza, led by former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, in Sunday's election, taking 158 seats in the 300-seat legislature.

Campaign promises of lowering taxes and increasing privatization of the public sector are thought to be the reasons for the party's success.

The composition of the new government was unveiled on Monday. It consists of 51 people from 17 ministries, including five female ministers. Three ministers and 18 deputy ministers are not members of the ruling party or the parliament.

