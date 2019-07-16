UrduPoint.com
New Greek Foreign Minister To Meet With US State Secretary On Wednesday - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 09:14 PM

Greece's new Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will fly to Washington on Wednesday for talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Greek media reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) Greece's new Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will fly to Washington on Wednesday for talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Greek media reported on Tuesday.

The top diplomats will discuss regional and bilateral issues, according to the Kathimerini newspaper.

Dendias will also reportedly meet with National Security Adviser John Bolton and attend the second Ministerial Conference to Advance Religious Freedom, which begins in Washington on Tuesday.

Greeks voted in a conservative government on July 7. The center-right New Democracy party received an outright majority and a strong mandate to govern alone.

