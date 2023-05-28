UrduPoint.com

New Greek Parliament Takes Oath

Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2023 | 11:10 PM

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2023) The new Greek parliament, elected in the May 21 elections, was sworn in on Sunday in a televised ceremony.

The first meeting of the legislature, according to a presidential decree, was initially scheduled to be held on June 1, but was rescheduled for May 28 due to the need for early elections because the previous convocation was unable to agree on a coalition government. The meeting was chaired by Greek Vice-Speaker Nikitas Kaklamanis.

At the ceremony, which took place in the presence of Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Prime Minister Ioannis Sarmas, Archbishop of Athens and All Greece Ieronymos II and members of the Holy Synod performed a prayer service and wished the deputies fruitful work, after which the Orthodox members of parliament took the oath provided for in Article 59 of the constitution: "I swear in the name of the Holy Consubstantial and Indivisible Trinity to keep faith in my Country and in the democratic form of government, obedience to the Constitution and the laws and to discharge conscientiously my duties.

"

Four Muslim deputies then took the oath on the Quran, and then deputies wishing to take the political oath were sworn in. To complete the process, deputies were invited to sign the swearing-in protocol and receive the appropriate documents.

Former prime ministers, former parliament speakers, top judicial and government officials who wished to attend, as well as representatives of foreign churches and denominations and ambassadors of several foreign countries were invited to attend the ceremony.

Of the 300 deputies, 104 were elected for the first time. Thirteen were not members of parliament during the previous term but had previously served as parliamentarians. There are 75 women in parliament, nine more than in the previous convocation, elected in 2019.

On Monday, at 10:30 a.m., (08:30 GMT) parliament will meet to elect a chairman, deputies and secretaries.

On Monday afternoon, Sakellaropoulou will issue a decree dissolving parliament, announcing national elections on June 25, 2023, and setting the date for the swearing-in of the newly elected parliament.

