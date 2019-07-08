UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis Appoints Cabinet, Picks Dendias As Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 11:51 PM

New Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis Appoints Cabinet, Picks Dendias as Foreign Minister

Greece's new Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday named his cabinet, appointing Nikos Dendias as foreign minister and Nikos Panagiotopoulos as minister of national defense

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) Greece's new Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday named his cabinet, appointing Nikos Dendias as foreign minister and Nikos Panagiotopoulos as minister of national defense.

Center-right New Democracy party, led by Mitsotakis, unseated leftist Syriza in Sunday's election taking 158 seats in the 300-seat legislature on promises of lower taxes and greater privatization of the public sector, among others.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Democracy Greece Sunday Cabinet

Recent Stories

Govt taking steps to engage overseas Pakistanis in ..

5 minutes ago

70 power pilferers caught in South Punjab

5 minutes ago

Central Shoora of JI pays rich tributes to Kashmi ..

5 minutes ago

YahClick Launches Invitational Golf Tournament

5 minutes ago

IMF to release one bln dollars tranche for Pakista ..

31 minutes ago

US Activists Disrupt Pence's Speech at Pro-Israel ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.