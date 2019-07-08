New Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis Appoints Cabinet, Picks Dendias as Foreign Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Greece's new Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday named his cabinet, appointing Nikos Dendias as foreign minister and Nikos Panagiotopoulos as minister of national defense

Center-right New Democracy party, led by Mitsotakis, unseated leftist Syriza in Sunday's election taking 158 seats in the 300-seat legislature on promises of lower taxes and greater privatization of the public sector, among others.