New Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis Appoints Cabinet, Picks Dendias As Foreign Minister
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 11:51 PM
Greece's new Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday named his cabinet, appointing Nikos Dendias as foreign minister and Nikos Panagiotopoulos as minister of national defense
Center-right New Democracy party, led by Mitsotakis, unseated leftist Syriza in Sunday's election taking 158 seats in the 300-seat legislature on promises of lower taxes and greater privatization of the public sector, among others.