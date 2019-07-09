UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Greek Prime Minister Picks Technocrat-heavy Cabinet, Few Women

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 12:21 AM

New Greek Prime Minister picks technocrat-heavy cabinet, few women

New conservative Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday announced a cabinet with many technocrats in junior posts and only a handful of women as he embarked on a mission to revitalise the country's sluggish economy

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :New conservative Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday announced a cabinet with many technocrats in junior posts and only a handful of women as he embarked on a mission to revitalise the country's sluggish economy.

The new finance minister is Christos Staikouras, a 45-year-old former junior finance minister in 2012-15 and shadow finance minister since 2015.

London City University graduate Staikouras inherits a slowly growing economy, a still-huge debt, and challenging talks with Greece's creditors to soften fiscal targets pledged by the previous leftist government of Alexis Tsipras.

The foreign ministry goes to Nikos Dendias, 59, who was public order minister when a historic probe began into the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party following the 2013 murder of an anti-fascist rapper.

A former socialist minister who helped crack Greece's deadliest extremist organisation, the far-left November 17, 63-year-old Michalis Chrysohoidis was given the citizen's protection ministry.

Greece's new defence minister is 53-year-old lawyer Nikos Panagiotopoulos, while Giorgos Koumoutsakos, a 57-year-old former ministry spokesman, will take over the migration ministry.

Two former far-right cadres also received nods by Mitsotakis, who became PM on Sunday with a landslide election victory.

Adonis Georgiadis, 46, is the new minister in charge of development and investment.

A firebrand tv book salesman, Georgiadis had to publicly apologise in 2017 for energetically promoting an anti-Semitic tome on his shows.

Similarly, the new agriculture minister Makis Voridis, 54, founded a now-defunct ultra-nationalist party affiliated with France's then National Front party.

Voridis, who joined New Democracy in 2012, was also in the 1980s general secretary of a youth group created by jailed dictator Georgios Papadopoulos.

Five women are part of the new cabinet, including 38-year-old lawyer Niki Kerameus as education minister.

The cabinet will be sworn in on Tuesday, and hold its first meeting on Wednesday.

The incoming team struggled Tuesday to update the prime minister's official Twitter account.

Postings made by former PM Alexis Tsipras were simply updated with Mitsotakis' picture, their content unchanged.

Former banker Mitsotakis has pledged to create jobs and "steamroll" obstacles to business.

The tricky balancing act of keeping Greece's international creditors happy while easing the hardship on Greeks -- by lowering taxes and renegotiating fiscal targets -- could result in a short honeymoon phase for Mitsotakis.

Related Topics

Election Murder Prime Minister Defence Minister Business Education Democracy Twitter Agriculture France Greece November Women Sunday 2017 2015 Gold Dictator TV Government Cabinet Jobs

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Indian FM

24 minutes ago

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier ready for l ..

38 minutes ago

Sawab Centre celebrates four years of fighting onl ..

39 minutes ago

Trump 'Worst US President in History' on Air, Wate ..

2 minutes ago

Iran to Experience Difficult Return to JCPOA If Dr ..

2 minutes ago

Ukraine's NewsOne May Lose License Over Plans to A ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.