Mon 08th July 2019 | 03:00 AM

New Greek Prime Minister to Pay 1st Foreign Visit to Cyprus Within 10 Days - Anastasiades

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) Greek Prime Minister-elect Kyriakos Mitsotakis will pay his first official foreign visit as the head of the Greek government to Cyprus within the next 10 days, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades said.

Mitsotakis's New Democracy party is currently leading the leftist Syriza alliance of outgoing Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in snap parliamentary elections.

Tsipras has already conceded his defeat to Mitsotakis.

"Congratulations and warm wishes to new Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. I look forward to our close cooperation and his first visit to Cyprus as  the Greek prime minister within the next 10 days, as we have agreed," Anastasiades wrote on his Facebook late on Sunday.

Greek prime ministers traditionally make their first foreign trips to Cyprus, while Cypriot leaders travel to Greece.

