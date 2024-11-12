New Gwadar airport a symbol of friendship between Pakistan and China

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) New Gwadar International Airport, a flagship venture under the multibillion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project, or CPEC, will transform connectivity and open a new chapter of development for the South Asian nation, observers said.

A symbol of solid friendship between China and Pakistan and their commitment to building a better future together, the newly built airport, located in the port city of Gwadar in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, has recently been handed over to Pakistani authorities to commence operations, China Daily reported.

The China-aided airport was inaugurated virtually by Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Oct 14, during Li's trip to Pakistan.

It has been welcomed by experts and people from all walks of life in Pakistan.

As the airport prepares to open its doors, it promises to transform Gwadar into a major hub of regional connectivity and economic growth, unlocking new opportunities for development.

The construction of the airport, starting in October 2019, was one of the flagship projects of the CPEC. Upon completion, it has become a modern landmark in Gwadar, which will lay a better foundation for the future development of the port city.

According to China Railway Beijing Engineering Bureau, which was involved in the project, the airport can accommodate the largest civilian aircraft, including the Boeing 747-8. The runway spans 3,658 meters in length and 45 meters in width, making it one of the few 4F-grade airports in Pakistan equipped to handle the largest jets.

"This is a huge airport in Pakistan, equipped with state-of-the-art technology and an architectural marvel," Airport Manager Khalid Kakar told Xinhua.

Citing the limited operational capacity of the old airport, the manager said this newly constructed one will encourage airlines with modern fleets to begin services to and from Gwadar.

APP/asg