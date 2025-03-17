- Home
Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2025 | 05:40 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA) Spokesman, Li Ming said on Monday that with the economic and social development of Gwadar and its surrounding areas, as well as the continuous deepening of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the New International Airport in Gwadar will surely unleash its full potential and become an air bridge between Gwadar and countries in the region, giving wings to China-Pakistan friendship
"We have full confidence in the prospects of Gwadar New International Airport," he said in response to a question at a press briefing here at CIDCA office.
He highlighted that New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA) is an important symbol of the further deepening of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and a key facility for Gwadar Port to build a regional connectivity hub.
Li Ming said that China assistance to build the airport is based on the strong will of the Pakistani government and people, and based on scientific and rigorous feasibility studies to improve the well-being of local people and regional development interests.
"At the same time, we have dedicated monitoring and evaluation mechanisms to ensure that every Dollar of aid is spent wisely," he added.He said that at present, the airport has been handed over to the Pakistani side and officially put into operation. The development of routes and passenger flow of large airports take some time and cannot be accomplished in an action.
The relevant departments of Pakistan are working out practical operational plans and development strategies for the New Gwadar International Airport, improving the road network connecting the new airport with other parts of Pakistan in an orderly manner, and stepping up communication with regional countries on the opening of air routes connecting the new airport, he added.
The New Gwadar International Airport officially opened in January this year is now fully operational, managing both domestic and international flights, despite misinformation campaigns attempting to undermine its success.
The airport offers enhanced connectivity with international destinations providing direct access to regions like the UAE, Europe, the Far East, Central Asia, and Africa. These connections will boost trade, tourism, and logistics, benefiting local businesses and fostering international partnerships.
Gwadar strategic location on the Arabian Sea makes it a vital link in global trade routes. The operational airport will support the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) by facilitating smoother transportation of goods and services. Additionally, it is expected to attract foreign investors and strengthen Pakistan position in the global market.
Spanning 4,300 acres, Gwadar International Airport is Pakistan largest airport. Equipped with modern facilities, it has the capacity to handle both domestic and international flights. The airport is designed to accommodate wide-body aircraft, making it a key addition to Pakistanâ€™s aviation infrastructure.
