New Haiti PM hospitalized after asthma attack, condition stable

PortauPrince, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Haiti's new prime minister, Garry Conille, was rushed to hospital on Saturday following "a slight illness" but was in a stable condition, a government statement said.

"After a week of intense activity," Conille "suffered a slight illness on the afternoon of Saturday June 8, and went to hospital for treatment," the statement by the prime minister's press office said late in the evening.

"His condition is currently stable," it added.