Open Menu

New Haiti PM Hospitalized After Asthma Attack, Condition Stable

Umer Jamshaid Published June 09, 2024 | 11:30 AM

New Haiti PM hospitalized after asthma attack, condition stable

PortauPrince, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Haiti's new prime minister, Garry Conille, was rushed to hospital on Saturday following "a slight illness" but was in a stable condition, a government statement said.

"After a week of intense activity," Conille "suffered a slight illness on the afternoon of Saturday June 8, and went to hospital for treatment," the statement by the prime minister's press office said late in the evening.

"His condition is currently stable," it added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Haiti June Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024

3 hours ago
 Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, ..

Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, while Pakistan mourns: NYT com ..

12 hours ago
 ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial req ..

ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial request stalls: Spokesperson

12 hours ago
 Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season

Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season

12 hours ago
 Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, de ..

Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural

12 hours ago
Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro

Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro

12 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets for 70 runs against England

12 hours ago
 AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of ..

AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of due facilities to Muzaffarabad ..

12 hours ago
 Fresh heat wave to hit entire J&K State from Sunda ..

Fresh heat wave to hit entire J&K State from Sunday, June 10: Weather experts pr ..

12 hours ago
 Lahore-Paris Rally logo launched at Alhamra

Lahore-Paris Rally logo launched at Alhamra

12 hours ago
 Secretary Health of Balochistan, Saleh Baloch visi ..

Secretary Health of Balochistan, Saleh Baloch visits MSD

12 hours ago

More Stories From World