Open Menu

New Haiti PM Sworn In, Promising To 'restore Security'

Faizan Hashmi Published November 12, 2024 | 10:00 AM

New Haiti PM sworn in, promising to 'restore security'

PortauPrince, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Businessman Alix Didier Fils-Aime was sworn in as Haiti's new prime minister on Monday, promising to restore security in the crisis-wracked country after his predecessor was ousted after just five months in office.

Fils-Aime replaces Garry Conille, who was appointed in late May, but has spent recent weeks locked in a power struggle with the country's transitional council over ministerial appointments.

"We have a transition with lots of work to do: the first essential job, which is a condition for success, is restoring security," he said in French.

He said he was aware of Haiti's "difficult circumstances" but promised to put "all of my energy, my skills and my patriotism at the service of the national cause."

The unelected prime minister and the nine-member transitional council are faced with rampant gang violence and tasked with preparing the path for presidential elections next year.

Outgoing premier Conille has questioned the authority of the council to sack him, and the row looks set to deepen a political crisis in Haiti, whose presidency has remained vacant since the assassination of Jovenel Moise in 2021.

There is no sitting parliament, either, and the last elections were held in 2016.

The Caribbean nation has long been saddled with political instability, grinding poverty, natural disasters and gang violence. But conditions sharply worsened at the end of February when armed groups launched coordinated attacks in the capital Port-au-Prince, saying they wanted to overthrow then-prime minister Ariel Henry.

Unelected and unpopular, Henry stepped down amid the turmoil, handing power to the transitional council, which has US and regional backing.

Despite the arrival of a Kenyan-led police support mission, violence has continued to soar..

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Parliament Job Port-au-Prince Haiti February May 2016 All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2024

37 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024

1 hour ago
 75 Years of Greener Together - Denmark and Pakista ..

75 Years of Greener Together - Denmark and Pakistan Celebrate Diplomatic Milesto ..

10 hours ago
 Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas urges suspensi ..

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas urges suspension of Israel's UN membership

10 hours ago
 PM says, he strongly condemned Israel’s atrociti ..

PM says, he strongly condemned Israel’s atrocities

10 hours ago
 German president steps in amid vote date deadlock

German president steps in amid vote date deadlock

10 hours ago
Standing Committee on interior calls for action on ..

Standing Committee on interior calls for action on Law and Order, Legislative Pr ..

10 hours ago
 Flood fears as Ukraine says Russian strike damages ..

Flood fears as Ukraine says Russian strike damages dam

10 hours ago
 CGS Lt Gen Muhammad Avais meets Commander PLA Gen ..

CGS Lt Gen Muhammad Avais meets Commander PLA Gen Li Qiaoming

10 hours ago
 PM leaves for Azerbaijan to participate in Climate ..

PM leaves for Azerbaijan to participate in Climate Action Summit

10 hours ago
 'Tired' Alcaraz beaten by Ruud in ATP Finals opene ..

'Tired' Alcaraz beaten by Ruud in ATP Finals opener

11 hours ago
 Stocks and dollar climb, bitcoin hits record high

Stocks and dollar climb, bitcoin hits record high

11 hours ago

More Stories From World