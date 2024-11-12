New Haiti PM Sworn In, Promising To 'restore Security'
Faizan Hashmi Published November 12, 2024 | 10:00 AM
PortauPrince, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Businessman Alix Didier Fils-Aime was sworn in as Haiti's new prime minister on Monday, promising to restore security in the crisis-wracked country after his predecessor was ousted after just five months in office.
Fils-Aime replaces Garry Conille, who was appointed in late May, but has spent recent weeks locked in a power struggle with the country's transitional council over ministerial appointments.
"We have a transition with lots of work to do: the first essential job, which is a condition for success, is restoring security," he said in French.
He said he was aware of Haiti's "difficult circumstances" but promised to put "all of my energy, my skills and my patriotism at the service of the national cause."
The unelected prime minister and the nine-member transitional council are faced with rampant gang violence and tasked with preparing the path for presidential elections next year.
Outgoing premier Conille has questioned the authority of the council to sack him, and the row looks set to deepen a political crisis in Haiti, whose presidency has remained vacant since the assassination of Jovenel Moise in 2021.
There is no sitting parliament, either, and the last elections were held in 2016.
The Caribbean nation has long been saddled with political instability, grinding poverty, natural disasters and gang violence. But conditions sharply worsened at the end of February when armed groups launched coordinated attacks in the capital Port-au-Prince, saying they wanted to overthrow then-prime minister Ariel Henry.
Unelected and unpopular, Henry stepped down amid the turmoil, handing power to the transitional council, which has US and regional backing.
Despite the arrival of a Kenyan-led police support mission, violence has continued to soar..
